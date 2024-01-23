Kampung Sungai Bayu Dalam faces land ownership hitch for power supply

GUA MUSANG: Some residents in Kampung Sungai Bayu Dalam here are still not enjoying electricity supply due to issues of land ownership and status the houses they have been occupying for 14 years.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), in a statement, said that based on a visit to the site and consultation with the local authorities (PBT), they found that the land and houses of the residents are still government-owned.

“The conditions and procedures to apply for electricity supply require obtaining permission from the local authorities first, besides meeting the requirements for the electric pole to reach the user’s premises.

“The existing (original) poles are electricity supply poles to the residents of Kampung Sungai Bayu Dalam who have received supply and met the application requirements,“ it said.

According to TNB, for residents who have complained of not receiving supply, a check found that TNB did not receive any electricity supply applications from the residents or applications through the Rural Electricity Supply Programme (BELB).

Commenting further, TNB said that they are planning to hold a discussion with the local authorities (PBT) to help resolve the issue, especially regarding land ownership status, soon.

“After settling the land ownership status and permit requirements, the complainants can apply for electricity supply through an electrical contractor registered with the Energy Commission,“ it said.

On Jan 19, Bernama reported that eight families in Kampung Sungai Bayu Dalam were still relying on solar power and generators as their source of electricity for daily activities in the past 14 years. -Bernama