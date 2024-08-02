Kinabatangan police fire 12 shots before croc frees what’s left of victim

KINABATANGAN: Kinabatangan police had to fire 12 shots at a crocodile before it finally released a body part of the victim devoured by the reptile at Limddale Farm in Kampung Paris 2 near here today.

However, only the victim’s left leg was recovered, according to a statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) tonight.

“The victim was found by the rescue team at 5.45 pm today in the crocodile’s mouth. Police then fired 12 shots until the reptile freed the victim.

“Only the left leg remained of the victim. The act of identifying the victim was done by his family members,” the statement read.

The victim was an Indonesian man known as Roberto Martinus, 48, who was reported missing at around 6.40 am yesterday, feared to have been snatched by a crocodile while fishing in a river on the farm.

Three policemen, three Sabah Wildlife Department staff and 35 civilians participated in the search operation. -Bernama