Mahkota Sungai Pahang Expedition begins today

KUANTAN: The inaugural Mahkota Sungai Pahang Expedition 2024 lead by Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) will begin today till March 6.

The four-day expedition will travel around 400 kilometres from Pekan Riverfront to Tanjung Gahai, Lipis and represents a historic milestone for the Pahang royal family and will witness Tengku Hassanal navigating the river, much like how things were when boats served as the main form of transport for the state’s populace.

According to a post uploaded on the Pahang Royal House Facebook page, Pahang Sultan, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah wished their son, Tengku Hassanal all the best ahead of his expedition, and reminded him to remain safe and alert throughout the expedition, in addition to remaining in good health.

Both their Majesties also advised him to make the most of the opportunity to get to know his subjects better, and to see how they conduct their daily lives firsthand. They also expressed hope that the expedition would allow him to appreciate the grandeur and historical significance of Sungai Pahang.

“Sultan Abu Bakar during his reign, was known as a people-centric Sultan, whose yearly activities included navigating along Sungai Pahang and Sungai Tembling to visit his subjects throughout the state.

Sultan Ahmad Al-Muadzam Shah, who ruled Pahang for 33 years, from Aug 16, 1881 to May 9, 1914, also travelled around the state using Sungai Pahang and on elephant,” the post read.

Tengku Hassanal will cross the districts of Pekan, Maran, Bera, Temerloh, Jerantut and Lipis via river before greeting local communities at several programmes, including a camping session at the Chenor Heritage House in Maran and Kampung Gintong, Jerantut.

The expedition involves 18 boats and 150 participants from the Royal Malaysian Police, the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage as well as Tourism Pahang. -Bernama