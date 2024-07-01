$!Nissan Unveils the Stylish 2024 Almera KURO (Black) Edition

NISSAN is ushering in the new year with sophistication as it unveils the enhanced Nissan Almera KURO (Black) Edition. Boasting elevated aesthetics that radiate sporty poise, the 2024 model introduces the trendy Glacier Grey exterior body colour. The Nissan Almera KURO (Black) Edition sets the stage with factory-fitted styling enhancements, featuring gloss black front grille cladding and black alloy rims as standard equipment across all three Almera variants. Elevating the stealthy theme, customers can opt for either the KURO Package or the KURO GT Package, both significantly enhancing the vehicle’s appearance.

The KURO Package builds on the Almera Turbo’s aerokit developed exclusively by TOMEI Japan, incorporating elements such as a Gloss Black Front Bumper Spoiler, Gloss Black Rear Bumper Spoilers, Gloss Black Side Skirts, and Gloss Black Boot Lid Spoiler. The package also includes practical accessories like ICE Cool Tinting Film, Sport Pedals, Kicking Plate, Door Handle Protector, and Door Visor. For enthusiasts seeking the ultimate styling, the KURO GT Package takes it up a notch by adding the distinctive TOMEI GT Wing and 16-inch IMPUL Racing alloy rims, providing a complete stealth treatment. Under the hood, the Nissan Almera Turbo is powered by technological innovations, including Nissan Intelligent Mobility and Nissan Safety Shield 360 initiatives. It features Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW) and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (IFEB) as standard, with the top VLT grade adding Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Intelligent Around View Monitor (IAVM) 360° camera with Moving Object Detection (IMOD).