Objectives, direction of gov’t especially environmental sustainability unchanged

PUTRAJAYA: The restructuring of the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) which has been separated into two ministries will not change the objectives and direction of the government especially in environmental sustainability, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

“In terms of commitment, we will not waver,“ said Nik Nazmi who headed NRECC before being splitted into Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities following a Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Energy Efficiency Challenge Prize Presentation ceremony here today, he said the government’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050 would remain through the two new ministries.

Nik Nazmi said he and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who will lead the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities will cooperate on energy transition on the question of sustainability and net zero carbon.

He also welcomed the division of responsibility as it would give his ministry the opportunity to be more focused on the objectives of the ministry.

“It (ministry split) is normal, the Prime Minister may have a strategic need by making that decision. So we continue the planning and implementation of departments or units under my ministry now,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said the accumulated energy savings over the 10 years of organising the Energy Efficiency Challenge competition was as much as 1,515,011 kWh, equivalent to RM771,126 and with carbon avoidance of 1,181.71 tonnes.

“The result of this accumulated savings is also equivalent to the growth of 17,753 saplings over the course of a decade,“ he said, describing the achievement as extraordinary. -Bernama