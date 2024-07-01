PDRM conducts mercy flight for ex-policeman

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A retired policeman, who needed immediate treatment following a heart attack, was flown to the National Heart Institute (IJN) this morning, via a mercy flight from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Othman Mohamed Said, 62, who retired in 2022, suffered a heart attack after performing Maghrib prayers at Jamek Alma Jaya Mosque on Friday, before being taken to a private hospital.

His sister-in-law, Norisyam Desa, 39, said that Othman needed to be referred immediately to the IJN for treatment and surgery because it was feared that any delay would cause kidney failure.

“The doctor who took the blood sample initially did not detect a heart attack, but after the test was done the next day (Saturday) it was found that the blood vessel had ruptured, and there was a tear in that part which if not treated immediately would affect his kidney.

“My brother-in-law suffered a (heart) attack once, in 2015, but at that time he only experienced shortness of breath and recovered after being treated in hospital. However, this time it was so bad that it caused a tear, so the doctor decided to send him immediately to IJN,” she said when met at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Permatang Rawa grounds, here today.

Othman, the father of five, served with the police force before retiring two years ago at the age of 60, with his last position as Sub-Inspector at the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Kedah contingent police headquarters (IPK).

Norisyam, on behalf of the family, thanked the PDRM leadership for their concern by allowing the mercy flight, even though her brother-in-law had already retired, and asked for prayers that Othman's treatment and surgery went smoothly.

The patient was accompanied by his wife, Norehan Desa, 50, a specialist doctor and a nurse.

Also present before take-off were Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin and Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San.

Khaw, when met, said that the mercy flight was one of the benevolences towards members who needed assistance, including those who have retired. -Bernama