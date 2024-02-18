Perak FC sign up Adilet Kanybekov

IPOH: After tying up four new players previously, Perak FC introduced their pivotal new import for the upcoming 2024/2025 Malaysian League (M-League) campaign.

During the Perak FC 2024/2025 'Home' Jersey Launch Carnival at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh (MBI) here yesterday, Kyrgyzstan-born forward Adilet Kanybekov was the choice of head coach Yusri Che Lah to ensure the squad's attacking prowess is sharper.

The 1.80-metre-tall player was also the captain of the Kyrgyzstan Under-23 squad and had competed in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 21-year-old player is also capable of playing in the central defence position to fill the Asian import quota, which is seen as an added value to the team when paired with Luciano Guaycochea, the team’s “general”, thus not relying fully on Luciano’s prior experience.

Adilet becomes the fifth player announced by Perak FC after previously announcing new faces: Tommy Mawat Bada (Negeri Sembilan); Ariff Ar-Rasyid Ariffin (Kelantan Utd); Mohamad Ramadhan Ab Hamid (PDRM FC); and Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar (Terengganu FC).

Meanwhile, Perak FC Chief Executive Officer, Bobie Farid Shamsudin said during his media session that Perak FC will also acquire the services of a goalkeeper from Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) FC, Muhammad Haziq Nadzli.

“The announcement regarding this player will be made soon, and for now, there are some issues that need to be resolved. For us, he is a quality goalkeeper, but we hope he can compete with the other goalkeepers in the existing squad,“ he said.

Earlier, to further enhance the Malaysian League (M-League) stage this season, Perak FC launched their latest primary jersey kit.

Maintaining the iconic black and yellow combination, The Bos Gaurus squad opted for the local brand Cheetah, priced at RM159 per jersey for 'player issue' and RM39 for 'fan issue'.

The club also launched three types of season passes at a rate of RM189 (Silver), RM300 (Gold), and a premium season pass for RM1250 (Black), and all buyers will be able to watch all matches involving the Perak FC team at home. -Bernama