PM: SSPA study findings expected to be announced by Q4 of 2024

MELAKA: The findings of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) study are expected to be announced by the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year at the latest, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the time has come to expedite the process, to benefit civil servants nationwide.

“There are complaints about (the period of) this SSPA study because it has been 12 years and the wage rate of civil servants has not been studied and increased.

“Last year I gave my assurance and this year I have reached a stage where I expedite the process,” he said.

He said at the Melaka civil servants assembly at the Melaka International Trade Centre here, which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that the process will be accelerated in these few months, and will be presented to the Cabinet within three months.

“Then we can announce it. So it will be in the third or fourth quarter of this year at the latest,“ he said.

It was previously reported that the final report of the SSPA study is expected to be completed within two months.

Anwar reportedly said that the matter was decided based on the agreement of Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and director-general of Public Service Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz. -Bernama