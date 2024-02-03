PETALING JAYA: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) posted up a rather cheeky post on their Facebook page yesterday (March 1) dedicated to study loan defaulters.

The post which included a “missing person” picture and a description, “PTPTN borrower, missing since completing their studies. If found, please tag and persuade them to pay their PTPTN loan”.

The post also came along with the caption, “Do you have friends who disappear like this? Try tagging them in the comments below.”

“Min (Admin) is not trying to catch them, just want to help to get them to pay back their PTPTN study loans. The discount to pay the loan has already ended. So please help Min find these ‘friends’.”

The caption cheekily ends with “If you would like to tag yourself, also can.”

The post which has since gotten over 1.1K likes and 330 shares have been flooded with comments from netizens sharing their PTPTN paying experience.

Many netizens shared how they have fully settled their study loans and thanked PTPTN as they were able to complete their higher studies.

While a few others commented on how they were still in the midst of paying their loan and informed the Admin that times were tough.

“I’m one of the auto debit payment users. But Admin, please don’t make fun of those who haven’t paid. It’s really difficult to find a job now and the salary is also a B40 type salary. I work in the factory sector and many factories now are in the midst of voluntary separation scheme (VSS) for their staff because of the uncertain economy. I also pray all the borrowers will be able to pay their loans,“ commented Facebook user, Khairi.

