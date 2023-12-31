Reports: OpenAI’s annual revenue reaches US$1.6b

WASHINGTON: OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, increased its annual revenue to US$1.6 billion, an increase of 23 per cent compared to October when the company’s revenue reached US$$1.3 billion, Sputnik quoted The Information’s report on Saturday, citing sources.

The sources added that increased sales of the ChatGPT chatbot to other enterprises were the main reason for this revenue growth, the report said.

Earlier in December, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that OpenAI was in talks to raise additional funding in the amount of at least US$$100 billion.

Open AI’s ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, attracting its first million users in less than a week. In late January, Microsoft said it would invest “billions of dollars” in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI unveiled a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, which is capable of recognising both text and images and solving complex problems with greater accuracy. -Bernama