$!Review: Malaysian Made Porsche Cayenne Is A Sports Car For The Family

The automotive world stood still when Porsche took the covers off the first Cayenne at the Geneva Motor Show in 2002. Mouths agape, the world’s automotive media would later go into a frenzy calling it everything from ugly to outright blasphemous. Porsche would lose many of its loyal fans who thought the company had lost its direction with the Cayenne. Most of them would later return when the Cayenne turned out to be Porsche’s savior. The Cayenne would go on to be Porsche’s best-selling model for many years, until the Macan arrived but that’s a different story. A lot has been written about the Cayenne since then, but crucially the success of the Cayenne provided much needed cash flow for Porsche to continue building cars it was well known for, like the Turbo, the GT3 and the GT2. Not to mention all the RS variants that have since come along. “I first saw the first-generation Cayenne testing around the streets of Stuttgart before the launch as I was there for a meeting,” said a former dealer recently in an exclusive but private interview. “Just like everyone else, I didn’t think much of the design, but then I drove the car and was blown away. I have had the good fortune to own several Porsches and even race them, and the Cayenne is still very much a Porsche at heart. And I have owned every generation since the launch and still drive a Cayenne today,” said the person who we must keep anonymous due to a watertight non-disclosure agreement. And therein lies the appeal of the Cayenne. Despite its size, its clumsy looks and weight, it is still very much a Porsche underneath. Call it a wolf in sheep’s clothing but the Cayenne probably single-handedly put the word Sport in Sport Utility Vehicle. And almost every automaker who builds a high-performance SUV must thank Porsche for the major risk it took when introducing the Cayenne.

We can go on and on about how successful the Cayenne is and how it has won several races and even explored roads where a SUV is not meant to go. But there is so much out there already that all it takes is a simple Google search. We are here though to talk about how proud Malaysians should be for the fact that Malaysia is the only country outside of Europe where a Cayenne is built. Since 2019, the Cayenne has been assembled in Kulim, Kedah through a joint venture between Sime Darby and Porsche AG. This has not only made the Cayenne more accessible to more Malaysians but it has also created high-skill jobs for Malaysians. Not only that, Porsche has ensured that the Cayenne looks and feels exactly the same as its European made siblings. Step inside a locally-made Cayenne and it does not only look and feel the same but it also smells the same. It makes one wonder, if Audi has its legendary nose team that ensures all Audis smell the same, does Porsche have its own nose team as well? That is a question for a separate interview. Now in its third-generation, the Cayenne is as popular as ever with Porsche selling 100,000 units worldwide in 2022 alone. With 2023 coming to a close soon, we are expecting the Cayenne to have found even more homes. Why? Because Porsche introduced the facelifted version of the third-generation Cayenne earlier this year, and it builds on the strengths of the already very capable model it is based upon. Porsche Malaysia introduced the facelifted Cayenne for the Malaysian market in early October of this year, becoming the second locally assembled Cayenne. And just like the first one, it too looks and feels like it was made in Europe. And Porsche deserves credit for that since consistency in the automotive business is always difficult to emulate. While the underpinnings may be the same, the face-lifted Cayenne is distinguished by an updated design. The front features arches at the side of the new bonnet that is also taller by a few millimeters, giving the new Cayenne a more commanding presence