Socso, MSU Medical Centre in smart tie up

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam Social Security Organisation (Socso) Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) was launched at the MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC) recently, marking a significant step forward in the former’s efforts to improve the quality of rehabilitation services for its insured members and those in need, especially Klang Valley residents.

During the event here, Socso also exchanged a Memorandum of Agreement with MSUMC. Both organisations were represented by SRC executive director Datuk Dr Hafez Hussain and MSUMC CEO Zahri Abd Ghani respectively.

Also present were Socso group CEO Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed and MSU president Tan Sri Prof Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

In a joint statement, Socso and MSUMC said the strategic collaboration enables both sides to provide more effective, advanced and high-quality neuro-robotic treatment and rehabilitation services.

Located on the 10th floor at MSUMC in Seksyen 13 here, the centre provides comprehensive rehabilitation treatment using the latest robotic equipment to ensure early intervention and intensive rehabilitation for various patient conditions.

Since its inception on July 3 last year, it has provided rehabilitation to 151 Socso-insured individuals.

Mohammed Azman also announced plans to expand services at SRC by establishing a neuromodulation programme in the near future. The initiative aims to further improve the quality and effectiveness of rehabilitation treatment, particularly for those with neurological disorders.

“This demonstrates Socso’s commitment to offering the latest innovations for rehabilitation, which aligns with the purpose of providing the best possible support to Socso insured individuals and those in need.”

Mohd Shukri said the smart collaboration will further strengthen the role of the medical centre in providing health services and support to those in need, especially Socso members.

“It also provides a positive and comprehensive impact on smart collaboration between the private and public sectors according to their respective areas of expertise.”