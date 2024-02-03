$!Special Edition Ford Everest Wildtrak Launched In Malaysia – From RM339K

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the exclusive distributor for Ford in Malaysia, has introduced two new Ford models, one of which is the Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak. This rugged SUV is designed for adventurous individuals seeking a capable 7-seater SUV with a balance of comfort and convenience.

The Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak combines exceptional performance with comfort, advanced capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies in a rugged and fun-to-drive SUV. It features a new Luxe Yellow exterior color with Boulder Grey accents.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4WD capabilities. It offers six selectable drive modes for optimal performance on different surfaces, including Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand. The vehicle also comes with advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), including fully automated parking assist, thanks to the short-throw e-Shifter and electric parking brake.