Sultan Ibrahim grants audience to PM at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at Istana Negara.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook account, it was His Majesty’s first engagement, after taking the oath of office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, yesterday.

The post also includes photographs of the meeting.

Sultan Ibrahim replaced Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who completed his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30, starting on Jan 31, 2019. -Bernama