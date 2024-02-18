Taman Rimba Teluk Bahang draws crowds seeking respite from heat

BALIK PULAU: With the hotter weather prevailing across the nation at the moment, particularly in the northern states, the Teluk Bahang picnic area has become a focal point for people seeking respite from the heat.

A recent survey conducted at Taman Rimba Teluk Bahang revealed a surge in visitors, particularly during the ongoing school holiday season, as families seek recreational activities and a chance to cool off together.

Situated not far from the Teluk Bahang Dam, the waterfall area, which boasts around five pools and is open from 8 am to 5 pm, is witnessing a constant influx of visitors from all walks of life.

One such visitor, Siti Norhasfiza Mihat, 38, from Tanjung Bunga, shared that she was happy to be on the outing with her husband and four children aged between five and 13, emphasising the area's comfortable and refreshing atmosphere, which is conveniently located near their home.

“It was a great idea to come here because it is so cool and comfortable, and not far from our house at all,“ she said here today.

Another visitor, Mohd Aman Rameli, 42, a cold drinks seller at the night market, shared that he frequently brings his three children to bathe in Taman Rimba Teluk Bahang to escape the heat.

“It’s comfortable and fun here, the water isn’t too deep and it’s easier to keep an eye on the children. I want to buy an air conditioner but I can’t afford it yet,“ he remarked.

The influx of visitors to Taman Rimba Teluk Bahang not only provides relief for families but also good business for food and drink merchants operating in the area.

Sharifah Abdul Rahman, 57, a trader at Taman Rimba Teluk Bahang, noted that the crowds arrived as early as 8 am, adding that the pandan coconuts she sold are particularly popular.

“Every day, I sell more than 30 coconuts because, in addition to being nutritious, they can also cool the body,“ she explained.

Meanwhile, a survey of the beach areas around Batu Feringghi and Tanjung Bunga also revealed their popularity among families seeking picnic spots with their loved ones. -Bernama