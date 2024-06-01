Transparency in central banking

THE primary mission of a central bank is to maintain price stability or a low level of inflation. It acts as a principal in a principal-agent relationship with society, and has been granted independence to better perform its mission.

As a result, a central bank’s accountability is focused on fulfilling its mandate, making transparency secondary to its ultimate goals and objectives.

However, the ongoing debate over a central bank’s independence, in light of the post-crisis reality, underscores the fact that central banks do not and should not function in a vacuum.

Similar to other public organisations, central banks should be held accountable to the government and society. Transparency is a vital element of social responsibility.

Key aspects of transparency include the disclosure of meeting minutes, prompt responses to legislators’ inquiries, the publication of comprehensive technical studies, engagement with Finance ministers, and the conduct of news conferences. These measures collectively foster trust and openness.

Integrity is closely linked to accountability and transparency as these values serve as the fundamental components in constructing a just social structure.

The concept of transparency, which bridges independence and accountability, is critical in allowing independent central banks to demonstrate their efficacy and commitment to public responsibility.

Essentially, it shows that greater autonomy requires more transparency, leading to heightened accountability and better policy.

According to the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009 (Act 701), one of the tasks of the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is to decide interest rates for financial institutions, which is delegated to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The most significant decision within this framework revolves around whether to raise or lower interest rates as this directly impacts the financial commitments of the entire population.

Even a 25 basis point rise can have a major impact on consumers’ financial commitments, especially among the middle and lower-income groups, although this impact may be temporary in nature.

Unfortunately, the current handling of this matter has been superficial and lacks substantial depth.

Previous records indicate that the information was revealed in a half-page news statement that gave scant reasoning for the decision, in contrast to the practices in Norway and Sweden, where monetary policy decisions are followed by internet live broadcasts of press conferences.

Given the MPC’s discretionary role in decision-making, the public’s demand for increased transparency is reasonable and expected. Enhancing the quality of communication is necessary for effectively conveying policies.

In general, the public expects transparency from public organisations, meaning that all relevant information should be made publicly available.

Any selective disclosure of information or withholding of knowledge represents a breach of the transparency principle and, by extension, a failure to uphold the commitment to be accountable to the public.

Calls for openness as an essential adjunct to independence are virtually unavoidable, especially in the context of legally independent organisations, such as BNM.

When the MPC’s decisions are inadequately communicated, there is a higher probability that market players will adjust their longer-term expectations, including inflation forecasts, based on the present circumstances.

In the absence of meaningful communication between the MPC and the public, individuals will resort to available data to speculate about the rationale behind the BNM’s decisions.

When the MPC’s decisions are aligned with BNM’s objectives, it underscores the credibility of the MPC, conversely, if their decisions are not aligned, it poses a threat to their independence.

Effective communication has consistently proven to be a significant obstacle in conveying monetary policies. To enhance the success of monetary policies, the central bank should provide a clear explanation of the MPC’s decision rationale to the public.

Consequently, BNM must furnish comprehensive information about its strategies, assessments and actions. It must also emphasise the intricacies of monetary policy decisions and the uncertainties and volatility in the economic landscape. These uncertainties manifest when economic conditions fluctuate as do the nature and magnitude of economic shocks.

In conclusion, in the pursuit of establishing a just social order, it is imperative that communication, transparency and accountability should not be considered in isolation. These three elements are interconnected due to BNM’s monetary policy mandate and its influence on society and consumers.

BNM is required to not only carry out its responsibilities but also to present compelling justifications for its decisions. Regardless of external opinion, BNM must convey its decisions to the best of its knowledge and beliefs.

The writer is a senior lecturer at the Department of Syariah and Management, Academy of Islamic Studies, Universiti Malaya.