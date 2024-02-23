$!Yinson GreenTech and GoCar Introduce Affordable EV Access with Ora Good Cat

GOCAR Malaysia, a leading on-demand mobility-as-a-service platform, has forged a strategic partnership with Yinson GreenTech to introduce the Ora Good Cat electric vehicle (EV) through the GoCar Share program. This collaboration between GoCar and YGT’s EV leasing business arm, drivEV, underscores their joint commitment to expanding access to the EV experience and driving EV adoption in Malaysia.

The Ora Good Cat EVs will initially be available for GoCar Share (Round Trip) bookings at select locations in Klang Valley city centres, including Berjaya Times Square, The Linc, Lalaport KL, Eco Ardence, Eco Grandeur, and GoCar Malaysia PJ. Users can enjoy the Ora Good Cat experience at an affordable rate of RM23.90 per hour, with complimentary access to all standalone AC charging stations within YGT’s chargEV network. Additionally, customers can unlock increased savings with longer booking durations, with discounts ranging from 10% to 15% based on the length of the rental period.

Wong Hoe Mun, CEO of GoCar Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting GoCar’s dedication to promoting smarter and more sustainable commuting options. He emphasised the growing interest among the public in trying out electric models and underscored the excitement surrounding the introduction of the Ora Good Cat through this partnership.