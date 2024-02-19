The Meteorological Department has warned the public to be vigilant of impending weather changes. Its National Weather and Geophysics Operation Centre director Dr Fariza Yunus said the weather fluctuations were due to the onset of the North-East Monsoon, which is expected to continue until March.

“It is critical for the public to be aware and prepared for floods during this period. Individuals must stay informed and take the necessary precautions in the face of potential weather challenges,” she said. Fire and Rescue Department Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department has used open data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and fire stations nationwide to identify 5,648 flood hotspots. Fire and Rescue Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said in 2022 alone, flash floods caused havoc in various states, displacing over 20,000 families and forcing their relocation to relief centres. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN