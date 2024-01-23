BEWARE OF HARMFUL HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS

While purchasing supplements online is convenient, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh warned consumers that it is risky to buy them without the guidance of a pharmacist. She said pharmacies, health stores and vending machine operators are now offering an extensive range of dietary supplements, from vitamins and minerals to herbal extracts and protein powders.

“Probiotics and prebiotics, for instance, have become popular as Malaysians are now more conscious of their gut health and digestive well-being. “The demand for plant-based supplements is also rising since Malaysians are now increasingly leaning towards vegan and vegetarian options.” However, Sharifa said poor oversight and knowledge about individual health conditions can lead to unintended consequences when consumers make uninformed decisions. (Pic) Consumers purchasing supplements from unverified sources or obscure online platforms may end up with counterfeit or contaminated products. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN