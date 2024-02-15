CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF HEALTHCARE

This March, the Leela Ratos Group of Clinics will celebrate its 60th anniversary, which also marks a legacy of giving back to society and its patients. Founded by the late Dr Leela Ratos and her husband Datuk Antony Ratos, the group provides long-term accommodation and nursing care for senior citizens, geriatrics and those with chronic illnesses or disabilities. Their son and the group director, Dr Andre Ratos, said the anniversary marks an important moment in its history. (Pic) The clinics offer comprehensive nursing services and rehabilitation as well as treatment for walk-in patients. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN