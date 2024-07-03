CENTRALISE PRESCHOOL EDUCATION

The government move to centralise all preschool education systems under the Education Ministry has been lauded by academicians, who believe the initiative would have a profound impact on the education landscape. Founder of think-tank Emir Research Dr Rais Hussin said the step must be part of broader and immediate reforms aimed at transforming the entire education ecosystem, in line with global best practices. He suggested the government consider several changes in policies to restore muchneeded education equity in the country, such as subsidising early education, as implemented in Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany and New Zealand. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN