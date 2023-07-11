EXTERNAL FACTORS

The weak ringgit, which sold at RM4.767 to the US dollar at the close of trading yesterday, is caused by geopolitical uncertainties and has nothing to do with the country’s economic fundamentals, said experts. Malaysia University of Science and Technology provost for research and innovation Prof Geoffrey Williams said international developments outside the control of policymakers also contributed to the weak ringgit. One such development is China’s weaker growth and the weakness of its yuan, which has also weighed on the ringgit, as that country is Malaysia’s top trading partner. (Pic) The ringgit is influenced by the market value of the dollar, which is beyond Malaysia’s control. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN