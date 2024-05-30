FAMILY EMBODIES SPIRIT OF HARMONY

Every year on Hari Raya, Nurfarah Zafirah Foo Abdullah’s husband Foad Ibrahim takes over the kitchen to cook for their multiracial family.

“It is our tradition that my husband cooks for Raya while I help him,” said Nurfarah, who converted to Islam to marry her childhood sweetheart 30 years ago. Drawing inspiration from his late mother’s culinary expertise, Foad prepares traditional dishes such as rendang, ayam ros, nasi tomato and biryani.

“After our morning prayers at a nearby mosque, Foad will cook nasi lemak for the

family. He also cooks for our guests during our open house,” she told theSun when met at her home in Tanjong Tokong, Penang. Nurfarah, 54, invites both her own and her husband’s relatives to celebrate Raya together, regardless of cultural or religious differences. She stressed the importance of unity and inclusivity, especially during the festive season.

“Usually, my husband’s side of the family will take up one day and my side of the family will take up another. Then, my children will invite their friends over to our house on the third day. (Pic) The family gets into the spirit of Raya by coordinating their outfits. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN