GAME-CHANGER IN MENTAL HEALTH

The use of technology will soon assist in mental health diagnoses, said Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris psychologist and counsellor Assoc Prof Dr Fauziah Mohd Saad. She added that innovations such as artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics would enable prompt interventions and revolutionise the provision of mental health care. “Precision medicine is starting to live up to its promise as technology allows for the customisation of individual treatment regimens. “This means therapeutic methods will closely match the genetic profiles and demands of each patient.” Fauziah said beyond such innovations, digital mental health tools allow access to care and bridge gaps in accessibility and affordability.

She also said the tools would help reduce stigma around mental health, broaden treatment access for underserved groups and promote a comprehensive approach to mental well-being. She said in the modern mental health landscape, advanced technological tools such as teletherapy apps and online counselling platforms are transforming the delivery of care.

(Pic) Fauziah said digital tools would help reduce stigma around mental health, broaden treatment access for underserved groups and promote a comprehensive approach to mental well-being.