INEVITABLE ADVENT OF ROBOTS

Malaysia is set to see major changes in the employment market, with many skill sets made obsolete and new ones required. This is due to the integration of robots in the manufacturing, services, transportation, construction and agriculture sectors, with the robotics market projected to reach RM103.1 billion by 2030. Science, Technology, and Innovation Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan told theSun the figure exceeds the targeted amount outlined in the National Robotics Roadmap 2021-2030. (Pic) Syed Hussain said robots streamline repetitive tasks and in the process, offer opportunities for upskilling and reskilling the workforce towards value-added roles. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN