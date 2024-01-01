MANDATORY OF DASHCAMS

E-hailing companies and drivers are calling on the authorities to make itmmandatory to instal dashcams to provide evidence in cases of criminal activities. In a recent incident, a teenager was caught on video allegedly trying to stab a 65-year-old e-hailing driver but failed to injure him. The teenager was later arrested by police. While dashcam footages helped capture evidence of criminal and traffic offenders, it is still not mandatory to instal such devices in private or public vehicles. (Pic) Lee said the government should subsidise the cost of dashcams if such devices were made mandatory, as the extra expense could be a challenge for lower income groups. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN