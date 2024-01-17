MOTORCYCLIST SAFETY CONCERNS RAISED

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) is committed to the safety of motorcyclists, said its director-general Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak. She was commenting on concerns among motorcyclists after summonses were recently issued by the Road Transport Department for not complying with the use of motorcycle lanes. Sureshkumar Perumal, 29, from Ampang, said such lanes were perilous and too dangerous to be used. (Pic) Poor maintenance and potholes were the main reasons cited by motorcyclists for not using dedicated lanes. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN