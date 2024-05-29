For Muslim foreign workers in Malaysia, Hari Raya is always a poignant time when they think of their families back in their home countries. For Bangladeshi Toybur Alamin, 36, his thoughts are with his wife and two children aged five and three.

“Although I speak to my family each day through video calls, it is not the same as compared with being with them. I miss them very much and my wife often sheds tears as I am not there to complete our family. “But she understands that I need to be in Malaysia as there are few jobs available in my hometown of Madaripur. She also knows that I have to earn a living here so that our children can have better lives,” he said. Toybur, a construction worker, said he has been employed in Malaysia for about five years and during that time he has also helped some of his siblings financially. (Pic) Toybur spending the Aidilfitri celebration visiting the Petronas Twin Towers together with other foreign workers. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN