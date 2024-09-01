PERFORMING FOR GOOD CAUSE

The Sri KDU National Primary School in Kota Damansara recently raised RM104,974 for Teach for Malaysia (TFM), a not-for-profit NGO that designs innovative initiatives to empower pupils and bridge inequity in education. The money was raised through the school’s production of The Sound of Music, which showcased the academic brilliance and social impact of youths in performing arts. The school’s executive principal Trevor Spence said engaging children in the performing arts yields benefits that extend beyond mere applause. A scene from the play, that stayed true to the original Sound of Music narrative. SUNPIX