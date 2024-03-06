Baby girl suffers facial injuries, believed to be abused at daycare centre - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A 17-month-old baby girl sustained facial injuries, allegedly due to abuse by a babysitter at a daycare centre in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Kajang, on Saturday (June 1).

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police received a report regarding the incident from the baby’s 26-year-old father at 7.36 pm.

The complainant, who works as an e-hailing driver, reported that when he went to pick up his daughter from the daycare centre, one of the babysitters claimed that his child had been roughly handled by another babysitter during feeding, causing injury to the baby’s nose.

“Due to dissatisfaction with the treatment and actions of the teacher, the complainant decided to withdraw his child from the daycare centre.

“Upon medical examination and treatment at a hospital, a medical officer confirmed that the complainant’s child suffered from ‘soft tissue injury’. Consequently, the babysitter was called in to provide a statement,“ he said in a statement today.

Further investigation revealed that the daycare centre had been running for nearly three months but was believed to be without a valid operating licence.

Mohd Zaidi said the centre currently cared for nine children with three babysitters who also served as teachers.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years, or both, if convicted.

Members of the public with information may contact the investigating officer, Insp Muaz Mazlan, at 017-9788804.