BN victory in Nenggiri proves unity govt’s efforts well-received by people

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) victory in the Nenggiri state by-election yesterday proves that the efforts and initiatives of the Unity Government to boost the national economy and ensure the well-being of the people are beginning to be accepted by the people.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that this support indicates a growing wave of unity and at the same time, shows that the people, particularly in Nenggiri, are rejecting divisive politics based on slander intended to tear apart the community.

The government spokesperson said the Nenggiri by-election set a record with an exceptionally high voter turnout compared to several previous by-elections.

“This result proves that the youth continue to support the Unity Government, particularly BN...and almost all polling centres (PDM) saw BN winning convincingly. So, the impressive majority clearly shows that the people understand the efforts of the government, and they are beginning to feel what the Unity Government is doing.

“This also serves as a referendum on the Kelantan government and the PAS party leadership, proving that their political methods and what has happened, particularly with Bersatu, have collapsed in Gua Musang,” he told reporters after distributing Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with National Month at PPR Kerinchi morning market here today.

Additionally, Fahmi said the success in the Nenggiri by-election, due to the close cooperation among parties in the Unity Government, is expected to lead to another BN victory in the upcoming by-election for the Mahkota state constituency in Johor next month.

“We believe with the momentum that has been built... we anticipate delivering a victory for BN and the Unity Government,” he added.

Yesterday, BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani was announced the winner of the by-election with a convincing majority of 3,352 votes.

The Kelantan UMNO Youth chief secured 9,091 votes, defeating PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail from Perikatan Nasional (PN), who garnered 5,739 votes.