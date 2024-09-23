BNM’s international reserves rise to US$117.6b as of Sept 13

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s international reserves rose to US$117.6 billion as of Sept 13, 2024, from US$116.8 billion (US$1= RM4.2005) as at Aug 30, 2024.

The central bank said in a statement today that the reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.5 months of imports of goods and services, and was 1.0 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves at US$105.4 billion, followed by International Monetary Fund reserves (US$1.2 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.9 billion) and other reserves (US$2.4 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM653.59 billion comprising gold and foreign exchange reserves, including SDRs (RM554.00 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.26 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.57 billion million), loans and advances (RM25.48 billion), land and buildings (RM4.12 billion) and other assets (RM56.12 billion).

BNM said total capital and liabilities amounted to RM653.59 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100.0 million), reserves (RM210.54 billion), currency in circulation (RM165.49 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM151.72 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.65 billion), other deposits (RM66.98 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM15.69 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.96 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.43 billion).