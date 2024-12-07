Business licences cancelled for renting to foreign workers - Economy Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Business licences can be cancelled if rented to foreign workers, violating the conditions stipulated under local authority (PBT) regulations, according to the Economy Ministry.

The ministry said foreigners are not allowed to apply for or hold licences for hawkers, small traders, business premises, grocery stores, eateries, car workshops and market stalls, under the trade, business and industrial licensing bylaws.

“Despite existing regulations, weaknesses such as lenient punishments and lack of enforcement have led to widespread violations,“ the ministry said in a written response posted on the Parliament’s website on Thursday.

The Economy Ministry is reviewing measures to enact an Anti Rent-Seeking Act to address the causes, issues and challenges of rent-seeking.

“The government is conducting a study to prepare the framework for the Anti-Rent-Seeking Act.

“This study aims to identify the specifics of rent-seeking and the actions required to strengthen enforcement,“ the ministry added.

The proposed Anti-Rent-Seeking Act addresses the lack of comprehensive and effective legislation to curb rent-seeking.

Existing laws, such as the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, Competition Act 2010, Companies Act 2016, and various by-laws, are deemed insufficient, it said.

The ministry’s statement was in response to Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu), who inquired about the government’s specific approach to the Anti-Ali Baba law, including actions against parties renting business licences to foreign workers without meeting the prescribed conditions.