Central Asia regards Malaysia as exemplary model of Islamic country - Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: Central Asian countries such as the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan regarded Malaysia as an exemplary model of an Islamic country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this is because Malaysia adopts a moderate attitude at the international level in addition to an independent foreign policy including in defending the rights of the Palestinians.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during his visits to the three countries last month, was welcomed with high respect by his counterparts.

“The prime ministers of the three countries personally greeted our Prime Minister upon arrival. That is truly an honour to our country they look up to us as an exemplary model.

“They really hold us in high regard and they want to learn from Malaysia on how to progress together after they declared independence from the Soviet Union,” he said in reply to Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) during the Minister’s Question Time.

Citing the Kyrgyz Republic as an example, Mohamad said their government also wanted Malaysia to send advisers to help build their country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed several names to the Prime Minister’s Office so that their (Kyrgyz’s) request for an advisor to help them plan their socio-economic development can be implemented immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the bilateral relations between Malaysia and the three countries also opened up the potential for Malaysia’s investment and trade cooperation in the Central Asian region which is rich in mineral products or called the ‘5C’ block countries.

He said as a result of the visits, all three countries also proposed that Malaysia and ASEAN should cooperate with the bloc to explore more trade potential.

“For Malaysia, our businessmen need to go there because their countries are rich in minerals... they invite our businessmen and companies with expertise, skills and ability to explore the mineral sector.

“This is an opportunity for Malaysia to increase our trade with these countries and open up space for our entrepreneurs to explore those countries,” he said.