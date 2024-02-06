Chinese national found drowned after falling off barge

GEORGE TOWN: A Chinese national was found drowned after falling off a barge while carrying out work in an incident near Pulau Tikus, here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department commander of operations Mohd Hairi Fazzil said they received a distress call at 8.14 am about a man, Miao Baddong, 52, who fell into the sea while working on the barge.

“Firefighters from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station conducted a search and rescue (SAR) operation upon arriving at the scene.

“The SAR operation was assisted by the department’s Water Rescue Unit and other agencies before the discovery of the victim’s body at 2.54 pm in the Pulau Andaman area, Tanjung Tokong here,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Hairi said the body was sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.