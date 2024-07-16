TAIPING: An investment consultant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of money laundering amounting to nearly RM1 million in July last year.

Saiful Nizam Saharuddin, 39, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid.

According to the charges, Saiful Nizam, who is the owner of PMBIS Growth Venture, transferred RM926,427.53 in proceeds from unlawful activities to accounts belonging to four individuals through four transactions.

All the offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, Centro Mall Branch, Klang, Selangor, on July 27 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and can also be fined not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds from the unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin offered bail at RM30,000 for each charge, as the offences were serious and of public concern.

Lawyer Pang Tek Kit, representing the accused, requested a lower bail, stating that his client is struggling to find a job due to the case and has three children aged one to 11 to care for.

The court then set bail at RM15,000 with one surety with one surety for each charge and ordered Saiful Nizam to report to the nearest police station on the first day of each month.

The case has been set for mention on Aug 22.