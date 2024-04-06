Criminals found stealing data through ‘wedding invitations’ embedded with malware - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detected criminals using wedding invitation messages disseminated through application files embedded with malware to steal data and access their victims’ financial information.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the tactic which had been detected since mid-2023, was often used by criminals to hack into smartphones.

He said police investigations found that such wedding invitation messages would usually be sent by criminals posing as acquaintances of the victims.

“If the victim downloads and installs the application, the criminal will gain full access to the victim’s phone without their knowledge.

“This access allows the criminal to steal the victim’s data and could even result in financial loss for the victim,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli advised the public to always be cautious and avoid downloading any application files (.apk) received through messages, emails, or other similar channels.