‘Customer’ snatches two bracelets worth RM10,000 from goldsmith shop

ALOR GAJAH: A trader lost about RM10,000 after two bracelets weighing 29.26 grammes (g) were stolen by a customer in an incident at a goldsmith shop at the MARA building here yesterday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said in the incident at about 12.50 pm, the victim, Noor Akhmar Abu Bakar, 28, was approached by a woman aged between 30 and 40 who wanted to see a bracelet.

Ashari said the victim, who was accompanied by her mother at the time, then handed a bracelet to the suspect before the suspect asked for another bracelet.

“After receiving the two bracelets, the suspect then ran away towards a Toyota Yaris car parked in front of the gold shop.

“There was a man acting as a driver waiting in the vehicle,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said however that no violence was used by the suspect against the victim and the initial investigation found four fingerprints at the scene of the incident.

He said the case was investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building.