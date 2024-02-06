Decision to build underground dam in Langkawi made after thorough study - Sanusi

SUNGAI PETANI: The decision to build an underground dam in Langkawi was made after an intensive study conducted by federal government agencies, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the construction of the underground dam was one of the initiatives proposed by the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM) to address the domestic water supply issues faced by the island’s residents.

“NAHRIM’s study confirms that an underground dam can indeed be built in Langkawi because there are two hills, and only one section needs to be blocked to store water for use.

“An agency has already conducted this study, and it is now in the final stages of implementation,“ he told reporters after launching the state-level World Environment Day at Dataran Tsunami, Kota Kuala Muda here today.

He added that if successful, the underground dam project, based on a similar project in Japan, will be the first of its kind to be built in the country.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said that no new approvals will be granted for logging or mining activities in the state.

“This is a step towards preserving the sustainability and natural resources of the state.

“There are applications...but usually the recent applications, we do not approve, even if they are from state government subsidiaries,” he said.

He added that previously approved logging activities found to be in sensitive areas will be reconsidered for relocation.

“If there are approved areas that subsequently raise environmental issues, cause pollution, disrupt water sources, or affect life, they need to be moved to less sensitive locations.

“Nearly 80,000 hectares of land have been approved previously, including for forest plantation projects and various others,” he said.