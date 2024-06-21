Express bus with 19 individuals plunges into ravine in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: All nineteen individuals survived when an express bus crashed into a ravine at Batu 9 Jalan Silam here last night, but four of them were injured and received treatment at the Lahad Datu Hospital here.

Lahad Fire and Rescue Station chief Datu Sumsoa Rashid said the 19 individuals comprising 16 passengers, two drivers and a bus conductor were traveling from Semporna to Kota Kinabalu.

“The bus plunged 50 metres into a ravine but some individuals managed to get out of the bus by themselves.

“Four individuals who were injured and are now stable at Lahad Datu Hospital,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Last night the media reported that they received a call regarding the incident at 9.24 pm and 20 members of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station and three members of the Silam Volunteer Fire Brigade went to the scene of the incident.