Fallen tree causes one-km jam leading to Pahang Roundabout

KUALA LUMPUR: A fallen tree near the Pahang Roundabout led to traffic congestion extending nearly one kilometre in the direction of the roundabout this afternoon.

Bernama journalist Mohd Fharkhan Abdul Ghapar, who was in the vicinity, reported that the fallen tree blocked the exit ramp of the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) near the Kuala Lumpur Hospital MRT Station, resulting in vehicles being redirected to an alternative route.

In addition, flash floods at the roundabout also contributed to the traffic congestion.