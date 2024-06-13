Federal territories to reactivate Non-Muslim places of worship committee - Dr Zaliha

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Development Action Council (MTPWP) meeting today agreed to reactivate the Federal Territories Non-Muslim Places of Worship Committee (RISI).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who chaired the MTPWP meeting, said the Federal Territories RISI Committee will convene in the near future.

“Among the issues raised (in the MTPWP) was the Federal Territories RISI Committee, which has not convened for a long time to discuss issues related to non-Muslim places of worship.

“The meeting agreed to reactivate the Federal Territories RISI Committee, and it will convene soon,” she said in a statement today.

MTPWP is a platform to coordinate and identify suitable initiatives and strategies, discuss development matters in the Federal Territories, and ensure that decisions of the National Development Action Council (MTPN) and the National Development Action Committee (JTPN) are fully implemented at the Federal Territories level.

She said among the issues discussed in the MTPWP meeting were the latest developments on the Rolling Plan 4 of the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Federal Territories.

Also discussed were the e-Kasih report, initiatives to eradicate hardcore poverty, and other issues concerning the development and progress of the Federal Territories.

“I also proposed that a workshop be held by the Federal Territories Department with members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur to review and understand the needs of the people in Kuala Lumpur in preparation for the development of Rolling Plan 5 of the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“God willing, may all the discussions and plans in today’s meeting yield positive results and benefit the residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan,” she said.