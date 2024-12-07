Finding fortune back at home village

KUANTAN: A scenic view of the Pahang River from floating raft houses is not the only draw Rumah Rakit Maraie offers locals and visitors at Kampung Padang Rumbia in Pekan.

The back-to-nature attraction also boasts a floating restaurant and a shark catfish farm, known locally as “ikan patin”.

Despite its name, the shark catfish is not a shark and is a species of catfish native to rivers in Southeast Asia.

Mohammad Haniff Mohd Rasli, 38, quit his job as a civil servant in Penang to help grow his father’s business in his home village three years ago, with the aim of also helping surrounding small businesses increase revenue.

He was formerly a radiographer at the Advance Medical Dental Institute (USM) at Bertam in Kepala Batas, Penang from 2007 until 2021.

“I went back to Pekan during Covid-19 to help my father with his business, which he started in 2017. After that, I quit my job and have not looked back since, although I was only a short way from being eligible for pension,” he said, adding that at the time, there were only fish cages and one hut.

“My father started with rearing catfish in cages along the Pahang River. Then, some people started to come around for fishing activities. After that, my father built a hut for his buddies to fish in the shade. What followed was just a progression from wanting to provide more comfort for his friends,” he said.

Soon, his father added a rest area and some toilets, and started receiving bookings for fishing groups during weekends.

“Initially, I helped to build a website and started a Facebook page to promote the place. Business started to flourish after that and we were fully booked every weekend,” said Haniff.

He added that his father, Rasli Yusof, 67, continues to build more raft houses and currently, they have 13 units and two chalets for rent.

“Business started to pick up after the Covid-19 lockdown. Everyone was looking for a place to get away. City folk, especially, wanted to do some domestic travelling that offer something close to nature, such as homestays and fishing. And we offer exactly that.

“Small businesses in the village such as the sundry shop, restaurants and boat rental service also benefitted from the increase in visitors. We usually recommended the shops in our village to them so that we could ‘kongsi rezeki’ (share the blessings),” he said.

Hanif reckons that business in his village could be better if there was planning, good publicity and proper marketing.

He said it costs RM200 to rent a chalet and RM600 for a double-storey raft house.

“Set lunches with a variety of fish dishes are also available for between RM12.90 and RM15.90.”

In December 2023, Rumah Rakit Maraie obtained its operating business licences from the Municipal Council of Pekan.

“The Crown Prince of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah also visited in March and gave us good reviews.”

For the catfish business, Haniff said he now manages 90 cages and the fish are frozen for distribution throughout Malaysia.

“We have a cold room that can store up to five tonnes of catfish, and we use a special machine to vacuum pack the fish for delivery. We also use some of the fish for our restaurant,” he said, adding that among the best selling favourites are the Curry Patin, Grilled Patin and the Sambal Patin.

Other than rearing catfish, Haniff’s family also rears chickens and cows.

“We have 87,000 chickens and 98 cows on our land. These are primarily to supply our local distributors and of course, some are for our restaurant.

“My family has been in the agriculture business for 11 years,” he added.