FM Mohamad to lead Malaysia’s delegation to OIC extraordinary meeting on Israel’s crimes

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the Extraordinary Open-Ended Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday (Aug 7) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement today, said the meeting, called by Palestine and Iran, will address Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people and its aggression against the sovereignty of Iran.

The meeting will be chaired by Gambia’s Foreign Minister as chairman of the 15th Summit of the OIC.

Mohamad’s participation in the meeting will provide a significant opportunity for Malaysia to express its strong condemnation of Israel’s genocide and widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, read the statement.

It also signifies Malaysia’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, and Malaysia supports the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Additionally, Malaysia is advocating for the admission of Palestine into the United Nations as a full-fledged member state, it noted.