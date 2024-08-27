Foreign workers arrested, employer fled in raid by Immigration Department

GEORGE TOWN: A business owner went missing after a team from the Penang Immigration Department (JIM) raided his business premises, located in a shopping complex here, and arrested eight foreign workers yesterday.

The Immigration Department, in a statement on its Facebook page, stated that the foreign workers, aged between 30 and 50 years, were arrested for not possessing valid travel documents and work permits.

“They consist of five Indonesians, including a woman, two men from China and a Myanmar man.

“Further inspection on all of them found that they had violated the conditions under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ read the statement.

It said efforts are being made to track down the employer.