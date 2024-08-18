Former bank branch on Gaya Street becomes popular OOTD spot for tourists

KOTA KINABALU: A former bank branch on Gaya Street here has become a popular spot among tourists, especially those from China, who find it the ideal backdrop for their outfit of the day (OOTD) photos.

In today’s world, the power of social media is undeniable, and platforms like Xiaohongshu, known by many as ‘Chinese Instagram’, have put this little spot in Gaya Street and Kota Kinabalu on the global map, particularly in China. As a result, the city has quickly become a must-visit destination for those seeking to experience the unique charm of East Malaysia.

Huang Hui Yu, a 28-year-old bank officer from China, was thrilled to finally capture her OOTD photos at the popular hotspot. She couldn’t help but acknowledge the irresistible charm of Kota Kinabalu.

“This place is so beautiful. We originally planned to visit the spot on Gaya Street, but along the way, we discovered the beauty of Kota Kinabalu and fell in love with it. I’ll definitely return, not just for the stunning scenery but also for the delicious food,“ she told Bernama.

For her, the natural beauty of Kota Kinabalu and Gaya Street is further enriched by the warmth and friendliness of the locals, who welcome every visitor with open arms.

Similarly, Alex Lee, a 20-year-old student from China, feels that every moment spent in Sabah is like a dream come true after discovering Gaya Street and Kota Kinabalu through social media.

The experiences frequently shared online made him eager to witness firsthand the beauty and hospitality that Kota Kinabalu has to offer.

Maggie Ngu, 18, a fellow student and friend of Lee, shares the same excitement despite the scorching heat. For Ngu and her friends, the blazing sun was no deterrent as they explored this charming city.

“Everyone on social media says this place is beautiful and when we arrived, it truly was. We’ll definitely be coming back,“ she said.

This trend has not only captivated tourists but also locals eager to experience this iconic photo spot for themselves, like 29-year-old sales executive Collins Maralu.

“I really hope that Sabah’s tourism sector will continue to grow and gain recognition worldwide after this,” she said.

Tourist Police Unit officer Lance Corporal Malati Naim said that social media has significantly amplified the fame of this area.

“The unique architecture of the buildings along Jalan Gaya adds to the vibrant atmosphere, making it a magnet for both tourists and locals.

“Gaya Street has always been a tourist hotspot, but it gained even more attention after a Chinese influencer posted a photo of the former bank branch building on social media,“ she said.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the Tourist Police Unit is constantly patrolling the area. Their presence reassures tourists that they can enjoy their vacation in peace and safety.

The Kota Kinabalu City Hall is also doing its part to maintain the city’s charm especially the little spot on Gaya Street.

According to a statement, the recent ‘Operation Cleaning Gaya Street’ is one of the initiatives to keep Kota Kinabalu pristine and appealing, ensuring it remains a city that continues to attract and captivate visitors from around the world.