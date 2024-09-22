Former Perak Exco Azman Mahalan dies at 82

IPOH: Former Perak state executive councillor (Exco) Datuk Azman Mahalan, 82, died today of old age.

The deceased, who served as the Ayer Kuning state assemblyman from 1986 to 2004, died at 11.05 am at his residence in Jalan Lengkok Pasar, Rapat Setia here.

Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, who confirmed the news when contacted, said the loss of the deceased was not only felt by family members but the entire community in Ayer Kuning who had benefitted from his services in the past.

“The late-Azman’s services were not only towards the unity of the party and members, but also towards the well-being and development of the community in the Ayer Kuning constituency itself,“ he said.

Ishsam said Azman had recently been admitted into the KPJ Ipoh Specialist Hospital due to his declining health.

“When I visited him, he seemed to be in a good condition, He was later allowed to return home after four days of treatment at the hospital,“ he also said.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased were buried at the Rapat Setia Muslim Cemetery today after the Asar prayers.

Azman was the Tapah UMNO division head for 20 years, from 1984 to 2004,