Govt allocates RM10m for seafarers to improve knowledge, skills

GEORGE TOWN: The government, through the Skill Development Fund Corporation (PTPK), is allocating RM10 million this year for seafarers to improve their knowledge and skills, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said this reflected the government’s commitment to improve the skills of seafarers and recognise their sacrifices to the country’s economy.

“Interested seafarers can apply through the Malaysian Maritime Professional Association (IKMAL) to benefit from the initiative,“ he told reporters after opening the Seafarer’s Day and Lighthouse Carnival at Straits Quay here today.

Also present were the Director General of the Malaysian Marine Department Captain Mohamad Halim Ahmed and Transport Ministry secretary-general Dr Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid.

Loke said that the ministry was now promoting the shipping and maritime industry to the young people because of the good opportunities and potential, including relatively good income for seafarers.

“In our country, not many people are involved in the seafaring profession, with only around 11,000 who are active.

“The number is not large and we aim to introduce the profession because there are many job opportunities for the public, especially for young people,“ he said.

He said diploma and degree-level seafaring-related courses are also offered at public and private universities.