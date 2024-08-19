Govt urged to extend paternity leave

PETALING JAYA: Family experts have urged the government to extend paternity leave beyond the current seven days so that fathers can be present at critical times when their support is most needed.

Family counselor Renee Ang said longer paternity leave would allow fathers to be more involved in their newborn’s early stages to provide essential support to their partners.

“The father’s presence during the initial weeks after childbirth can help mothers to recover faster and reduces the risk of postpartum mental health issues. It also fosters a stronger bond between father and child.

“His involvement during this period can also significantly contribute to the emotional and psychological well-being of the mother and newborn.”

Additionally, Ang said the early bonding between father and child contributes to fostering a secure attachment, which is foundational for the newborn’s emotional and social development.

By being actively involved, she said fathers help reduce the stress and exhaustion that mothers often experience, allowing them to recover more quickly and bond better with their newborns.

“When fathers are present, mothers tend to experience less stress and anxiety, which can lead to better mental health outcomes for both the mother and newborn.”

She said this shared responsibility also promotes a sense of teamwork and strengthens the family unit, laying the groundwork for a healthy and supportive family environment.

“The absence of fathers post-childbirth can weaken the bond between father and child when the latter grows older, and may lead to long-term implications for family dynamics.”

Meanwhile, Focus on Family Malaysia – a not-for-profit organisation that helps families to thrive – executive director Benny Kong said paternal involvement early in childbirth leads to healthier outcomes.

He said the birth of a child is a profound moment that marks a new chapter filled with joy, challenges and responsibilities. Hence, fathers play a crucial role in the early stages of parenthood.

“For example, after the wife has breastfed the baby, the husband must take over the burping and putting him to bed, take charge of diaper changes and share the night shifts when the baby awakens.

“Fathers must have a strong bond with their newborn during the early stages of birth, especially having skin-to-skin contact with the baby.”

Kong said the initial weeks after childbirth are important for establishing a solid family foundation, when fathers are more involved in the newborn’s day-to-day care.

He said while much attention has traditionally been focused on the mother’s role, the father’s presence during the early stages after childbirth is equally critical.

“Fathers provide essential support to the mother, helping her recover from childbirth, reducing her stress levels and contributing to a healthier postpartum experience.

“Research shows that fathers who are actively involved from the beginning tend to form stronger bonds with their children, which positively impacts the child’s long-term development and the overall family dynamics.”

Hence, Kong said the current seven days leave for fathers under the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265) is insufficient and urged the government to consider a longer paid paternity leave.

“The father’s presence and bonding with the child during the initial stages post-delivery is highly critical, so paternity leave should be extended for a longer period,” he said.