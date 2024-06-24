Hang Tuah exhibition lures more than 10,000 visitors

MELAKA: The Hang Tuah Exhibition which is currently taking place at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh here, has attracted more than 10,000 visitors since it opened on June 10.

The Melaka Chief Minister’s Office said of that total, 1,200 students and 75 teachers from 23 schools around Melaka Tengah and Jasin also visited the exhibition which will last until July 10.

“The ticket price for the participation of school students in groups is only RM100 for 40 visitors,“ according to the statement.

The statement mentioned that the Hang Tuah Exhibition is divided into several galleries on his life stories, personalities, manuscript collections, and shared artifacts from Bentan Islands, Singapore and Pattani, including nine-luk keris from Okinawa Museum, Japan, and Rekidai Hoan documents from the government Ryukyu.

He also said that the exhibition also brought visitors to see the replica of the largest cannon from the the Malacca Malay Sultanate, the ‘Peca de Malacca’ found in the Military Museum of Lisbon, Portugal, as well as an interactive zone display featuring Silat Hang Tuah, artifacts, manuscripts and a film about the greatness of Hang Tuah staged in India.

“It also explores the history of Admiral Hang Tuah and the latest research findings that confirm his existence through new sources found from around the world such as Holland, Japan, India, Portugal, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

“This exhibition not only presents history, but also aims to nurture the identity of the younger generation with the spirit of Hang Tuah that never fades,“ according to the statement.